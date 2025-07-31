'It's really energising to go to different places': Tom Pidcock to ride Arctic Race of Norway ahead of Vuelta a España

Yorkshireman to return to road competition at four-day stage race after recently being crowned European MTB champion

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Tom Pidcock will return to road competition at the Arctic Race of Norway in early August ahead of the Vuelta a España.

The 26-year-old was recently crowned European mountain bike champion for a second time during a break from road racing. His last road race being the Giro d’Italia in May, where he finished 16th. Pidcock also recently won a round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Andorra where he lives.

