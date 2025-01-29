Tom Pidcock wins first race for Q36.5 on second opportunity at AlUla Tour

Briton sprinted to top of Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah to take sixth professional win

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
News

Tom Pidcock won his first race for Q36.5 at the second time of asking on Wednesday, sprinting to the top of the Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah finish at the AlUla Tour on stage two.

The 25-year-old, who joined from Ineos Grenadiers in the off-season, attacked powerfully up the steep finish, beating Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain-Victorious), Alan Hatherly (Jayco AlUla) and Eddie Dunbar (also Jayco AlUla).

