'I've just been getting better and better': Jake Stewart sprints to first WorldTour win on Critérium du Dauphiné stage five

GC leader Remco Evenepoel crashed in the final stages but held on to the jersey

Jake Steward wins stage five Criterium du Dauphine 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Jake Stewart sailed to an accomplished sprint victory in Mâcon after a hilly day out and a desperate chase by the peloton at the end of the 183km outing.

It was a first WorldTour victory for the British Israel-Premier Tech rider, who went for a long sprint from 300 metres with a view to outwitting favourite Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.