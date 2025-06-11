Remco Evenepoel flies to time trial victory on stage 4 of Critérium du Dauphiné, takes over race lead
Belgian lands early blow against Tour de France rivals with resounding win, Tadej Pogačar loses 49 seconds
Remco Evenepoel powered to a sensational time trial victory on stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné, obliterating his rivals on the 17.4-kilometre course to take over the race lead of Iván Romeo (Movistar).
The reigning Olympic and World Champion was simply untouchable, beating the times of Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar, his Tour de France rivals, with a supersonic time of 20:50:90 in Saint-Péray.
The 25-year-old Belgian averaged 50 kmph across the course, beating Vingegaard and Pogačar by 20 and 49 seconds respectively. Vingegaard’s teammate Matteo Jorgenson also bettered Pogačar’s time at the finish, the two-time Paris-Nice winner finishing in 21:28:69.
More to follow…
