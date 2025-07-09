'It takes away the pressure' - Remco Evenepoel grabs Tour de France stage win in Caen

Belgian flies in individual time trial as transfer rumours linger on

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel was true to his word in Rouen on Tuesday evening as he snatched back crucial time in the fight for the yellow jersey at the Tour de France with individual time trial victory in Caen.

The Belgian has faced a tough opening few days to the race, losing time in the first few stages as speculation around his long term future continues to swirl, but he bounced back emphatically in Normandy to win the stage and move up to second behind the new race leader, Tadej Pogačar.

