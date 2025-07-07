Tadej Pogačar's soon-to-be illegal rims: these Tour de France wheels will be banned in six months

Rims as deep as 80mm spotted at the Tour, but won't be allowed next year

Wheels at the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tom Davidson)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

New UCI rules will render some of the wheels used at this year's Tour de France obsolete in the pro peloton in six months' time.

From 1 January 2026, the maximum height of bicycle rims for mass start road events will be 65mm, with anything deeper banned. The measure was announced last month as part of a wave of regulation updates, all with the goal of improving safety in professional cycling.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1