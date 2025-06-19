'The majority of riders say that this is not the biggest issue' - UCI to test gear limits at races from August, effectively banning most SRAM chainsets

Change made after recommendation from SafeR commission, trials thought to take place at Tour of Guangxi

Mads Pedersen
The move would effectively ban setups used by riders like Mads Pedersen in the past, and other SRAM users
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

The UCI will test a new gear limit protocol from August on the recommendation of the SafeR commission, effectively banning most SRAM setups.

As first reported by journalist Daniel Benson on his Substack, the 'Maximum Gearing' protocol will limit riders to a maximum gear ratio which is equivalent to 54x11 in a bid to improve safety amongst the peloton and reduce speeds within races.

