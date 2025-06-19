'The majority of riders say that this is not the biggest issue' - UCI to test gear limits at races from August, effectively banning most SRAM chainsets

The UCI will test a new gear limit protocol from August on the recommendation of the SafeR commission, effectively banning most SRAM setups.

As first reported by journalist Daniel Benson on his Substack, the 'Maximum Gearing' protocol will limit riders to a maximum gear ratio which is equivalent to 54x11 in a bid to improve safety amongst the peloton and reduce speeds within races.

While the initial memorandum from the UCI suggests that the new protocol will be introduced in multiple events from 1 August, Cycling Weekly understands that the test is just limited to the Tour of Guangxi in China for now.

“The decision to carry out these tests is based on discussions on the subject within SafeR, which led to the conclusion that gearing could be contributing to excessive top speeds in certain sections of races such as downhills,” the UCI memo reads.

“Following the implementation of tests, relevant data will be monitored and feedback from all stakeholders will be gathered to study the effects of restrictions on gearing and to consider other measures related to gearing that could achieve the desired outcome of improving safety.”

Changes will impact riders using all of the major groupset brands, Shimano, Campagnolo, SRAM and FSA, but especially SRAM. The new restriction limits the maximum gear ratio to 10.46 metres in a roll out test which will almost certainly cap the highest gear that riders can use during a race situation.

Unlike the other major brands, SRAM users at the test races will need major adjustments from mechanics before taking to the start line, with most pros using 54x10 gearing. SRAM currently provides equipment to four major men's WorldTour teams, Visma-Lease a Bike, Movistar, Lidl-Trek and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. If the proposed gear changes come into permanent effect, the move would mean that riders can no longer use 1x drivetrains in any UCI races.

"Against the whole idea of racing"

Pedersen in action last spring with a 1x SRAM drivetrain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen won Gent-Wevelgem last year riding a 1x drivetrain but would be unable to use the same equipment moving forwards. Unlike those on SRAM, riders on bikes equipped with Shimano are unlikely to need to make major adjustments to their setups due to the brand having a maximum gear ratio of 54x11, although it would reduce the use of bigger chainrings.

UCI commissaires will enforce the protocol by measuring chainring sizes and checking rear gears at the Tour of Guangxi, as well as other selected events if they are chosen. The memo explains that without the application of the test protocol, existing regulations will apply. It also states that failure to comply with the protocol will result in sanctions.

The test will be evaluated within SafeR at the end of the season before being presented to the Professional Cycling Council and then the UCI management committee. At that point, decisions will then be made on potential relevant measures for upcoming seasons, including permanently establishing maximum gear rations, carrying out more tests or looking into other methods to control speed.

It is the second big UCI tech change in the past week, after new rules on handlebar width were announced.

CPA president Adam Hansen told Cycling Weekly that the riders union is neutral on the decision to potentially permanently reduce gearing.

"We've accepted the decision on testing it," he said. "However, the majority of riders say that this is not the biggest issue. It goes against the whole idea of racing, the whole idea is going as fast as possible and being first to the finish line.

"The course design should be set up for that and that's the position of the CPA. Course design is very important and that’s the number one thing that we’re pushing now."