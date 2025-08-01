'One of the best climbers in the world' - who is Maeva Squiban, the sensation taking the Tour de France Femmes by storm?

Maeva Squiban has single-handedly salvaged UAE Team ADQ’s Tour while giving France a new cycling star to cheer for

She drives her teammates crazy with French rap, loves to attack, descends like a devil and climbs with the best. UAE Team ADQ’s Maeva Squiban has stunned the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift with two back-to-back stage wins, emerging as this season’s breakout star.

The 23-year-old “pocket rocket” from Brest, Brittany, has lit up Stages 6 and 7 of women’s cycling’s biggest event with her long-range attacks and fearless style. Her wins weren't just opportunistic; they were deliberate and confident. An announcement that Maeva Squiban has arrived.

