21 things you didn't know about Demi Vollering

The Dutch star is one of the preeminent stage racers of her generation, but there is more to her than winning bike races

Demi Vollering at Vuelta Femenina 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published
Date of birth

Nov 15, 1996

Nationality

Dutch

Born

Pijnacker

Height

1.72m

Weight

57kg

Resides

Switzerland

Partner

Jan de Voogd

Turned pro

2019

Team

FDJ-Suez

Bike

S-Works Tarmac SL8

UCI wins

54

Stage race wins

11

Grand Tour stage wins

8

Instagram

@demivollering

X

@demivollering

Demi Vollering is one of women's cycling's A-list stars, with a palmarès containing everything from major Classics to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

