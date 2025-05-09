'Not everyone wins the battle with their mind' - Demi Vollering sheds light on emotional La Vuelta Femenina stage win dedication

Vollering dedicated her stage five victory to 'all the people out there who are finding it really hard mentally at the moment'

demi vollering
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Demi Vollering has shed light on her emotional interview after she won stage five of the Vuelta Femenina on Thursday, where she dedicated her victory to people who are ‘finding it really hard mentally at the moment’.

The Dutchwoman pointed to her head as she crossed the finish line at Lagunas de Neilas, later stating in an interview that her celebration was to raise further awareness of mental health issues across Europe.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

