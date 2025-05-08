'Because of my mentality I can win beautiful, beautiful races' - Demi Vollering climbs to victory and the red jersey on stage five of La Vuelta Femenina

Vollering beats Marlen Reusser and Anna van der Breggen to the summit of Lagunas de Neilas to take over the race lead

Demi Vollering soloed to an emotional victory at the summit of Lagunas de Neilas on stage five of La Vuelta Femenina, taking over the overall lead in the process from Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime).

Vollering launched a stinging attack on the steep final climb, with Marlen Reusser the only other rider able to initially attempt to respond. The reigning Vuelta champion pushed on, showing no sign of relenting as the climb continued, and went on to take her 48th career win ahead of Reusser and Van der Breggen by a margin of almost a minute to the latter.

