Full 2025 Tour of Britain Men route details announced

The stage starts and finishes were already revealed, but now British Cycling has published the full stage routes

Stage two of the 2024 Tour of Britain
Four weeks away from the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Men getting underway in East Suffolk, the full route of the biggest men's race in the UK has been announced.

The 11 stage starts and finishes were already revealed, from Woodbridge in East Suffolk to Cardiff in Wales six days later, via Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire, but fans can now find out if the race will be coming right past their front door.

Tour of Britain Men 2025

Stage

Date

Route

Distance

Terrain

1

Tuesday 2 September

Woodbridge > Southwold

161.4km

Flat

2

Wednesday 3 September

Stowmarket > Stowmarket

169.3km

Flat

3

Thursday 4 September

Milton Keynes > Ampthill

122.8km

Flat

4

Friday 5 September

Atherstone > Burton Dassett Hills Country Park

186.9km

Hilly

5

Saturday 6 September

Torfaen > The Tumble

133.5km

Medium mountain

6

Sunday 7 September

Newport > Cardiff

112.2km

Hilly

