Tour of Britain Women 2026 to be a five-stage race, closing gap with men's event

Race will increase to five stages next year, British Cycling announces

The Tour of Britain Women will be five stages next year after the UCI agreed to a request from British Cycling to increase the length of the event.

The move comes as part of an increased effort to reach full parity with the men's equivalent after the national governing body took control of the two races, formerly managed by SweetSpot, early last year.

