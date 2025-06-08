Ally Wollaston clinches Tour of Britain Women General Classification as Lorena Wiebes takes final stage sprint victory

The New Zealand rider denied 19-year-old Cat Ferguson the General Classification on bonus seconds.

Lorena Wiebes storms to victory on the final stage of the Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
FDJ-Suez’s Ally Wollaston clinched the Tour of Britain Women as Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx - Protime) takes the final stage victory in a sprint finish.

Wollaston claimed her first General Classification win after her well-timed third-place finish pushed Movistar’s Cat Ferguson out of the top spot, after crossing the line in seventh.

