‘I like chasing rather than defending’ - Wollaston and FDJ-Suez successfully hunt down Tour of Britain Women win

New Zealander beats Cat Ferguson in the intermediate sprints to overhaul Brit on final stage

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Dan Challis's avatar
By
published

The 2025 Tour of Britain Women truly came down to the wire. It wasn’t until the very last moment that the large crowds gathered on Glasgow Green knew that FDJ-Suez’s Ally Wollaston had done enough in the final sprint to snatch the overall win away from Cat Ferguson (Movistar).

Wollaston came into the final stage with a three-second deficit to the 19-year-old Brit. She defeated her rival in each of the three intermediate sprints on the circuit-style course around Glasgow to level things up, before coming round Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto) at the very last to take the final place on the podium and four all-important bonus seconds to take her first every WorldTour stage race victory.

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

