'Everyone loved it' – Tour de France organisers want to continue with Montmartre Paris final stage

After the drastic shakeup to the final day of the Tour this year, ASO want it to continue

The Tour de France on the Butte Montmartre
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The organisers of the Tour de France want to continue to use the Montmartre circuit in future editions, according to reports in the French media.

Stage 21 of the 2025 edition on Sunday saw the Butte Montmartre ascended three times on the run in to the finish on the Champs-Élysées, mixing things up from the traditional flat sprint finish. While general classification times were neutralised before the cobbled climb was tackled, it created a thrilling final stage, won by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

