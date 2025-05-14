Tour de France Champs-Élysées stage to include cobbled climb in Montmartre, copying Paris Olympic road race

Route change confirmed to mark 50th anniversary of first ever finish on the Champs-Élysées

2024 Paris Olympic road race
The men's Olympic road race on Montmartre in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

The final stage of this year’s Tour de France will include a visit to Montmartre on route to the traditional finish on the Champs-Élysées, it was announced on Wednesday.

No specific route information is currently known, but the Tour's organisers, ASO, confirmed that the parcours would include an ascent of the Butte de Montmartre cobbled climb, used in the 2024 Paris Olympic road races last year, before the race then passes beneath Sacré-Cœur. Full details will be announced later this month.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.