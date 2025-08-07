Remco Evenepoel to ride Tour of Britain Men before leaving Soudal Quick-Step, team confirms

Remco Evenepoel is to ride the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men in what will be one of his final competitive outings in Soudal Quick-Step colours.

It will be the second time the Belgian has ridden the race, which runs from 2-7 September, starting in Woodbridge, Suffolk and finishing six stages later in Cardiff.

The make-up of the rest of the seven-man team has yet to announced, but Evenepoel's participation has been confirmed by the team.

There had been speculation that he might not make another appearance in Soudal colours, following his widely publicised transfer from the Belgian team to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

But the 25-year-old has plans to ride both the World Championship road race and time trial in Rwanda at the end of September, where he will look to defend his rainbow bands in the ITT and win them back in the road race.

He attended the Tour of Britain Men last year a month after winning both the Olympic Games road race and time trial in Paris. But having trained in Spain since the Games, Evenepoel struggled in the cooler conditions in the UK.

"I really suffered from the cold," he told reporters mid-race. "After spending a month in Spain with temperatures around forty degrees, finding myself here with ten degrees and rain was a real shock for the body."

He went on to place 28th on GC, with a best stage finish of fifth on the lumpy second stage from Darlington to Redcar.

There are no time trials in this year's Tour of Britain, but there are three punchy finishes, which could be a good test for the hills of Kigali later in September. With the full route revealed for the race this week, fans can work out where to see the Olympic champion.

It will be his first race since he abandoned the Tour de France on stage 14.

Evenepoel's move from Soudal Quick-Step, where he will have spent seven seasons, to Red Bull, had been rumoured for months and often touted as 'the worst kept secret in the peloton'. Now it is official, the team dynamic going forward will be interesting.

Also set to be on the start line at the Tour of Britain is Geraint Thomas, for whom the Tour of Britain will be the final race of his long career, and who will be honoured in his home town of Cardiff on the final stage.