Remco Evenepoel to ride Tour of Britain Men before leaving Soudal Quick-Step, team confirms

The six-stage race will be one of the Belgian's final outings in Quick-Step colours

Remco Evenepoel Tour de France 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Remco Evenepoel is to ride the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men in what will be one of his final competitive outings in Soudal Quick-Step colours.

It will be the second time the Belgian has ridden the race, which runs from 2-7 September, starting in Woodbridge, Suffolk and finishing six stages later in Cardiff.

