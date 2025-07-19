Remco Evenepoel out of the Tour de France after abandoning on stage 14

White jersey is dropped after on a third torrid day in the Pyrenees and abandons the race on stage 14

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) at the 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The mountains of the Pyrenees proved the undoing of Remco Evenepoel, who was dropped on the early slopes of the first climb of Tour de France stage 14, the Col du Tourmalet.

Wearing the white jersey of the best young rider, the Soudal Quick-Step rider began falling out of the peloton on the early slopes of the hors category climb.

