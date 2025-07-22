Florian Lipowitz will tackle Mont Ventoux at the Tour de France today on a custom Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Florian Lipowitz Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 in profile with river in background
(Image credit: Maximilian Fries - Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)
After rounding out the podium at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe rider Florian Lipowitz finds himself in esteemed company at the Tour de France, yet again behind none other than Pogačar and Vingegaard. The young German has had a breakthrough season and is currently the custodian of the white jersey – and also ahead of his team leader, Primož Roglič, in third place on the general classification.

It appears as though a background in alpine sports is a secret sauce on the team. Not only did Roglič have a successful career as a ski jumper, but Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe Rookies rider Lennart Jasch is also a former German speed skater. To commemorate leading the white-jersey competition, the team, together with Lumarcolors, has created a one-off, special-edition Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8.

Mechanic building Florian Lipowitz Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

(Image credit: Maximilian Fries - Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)

