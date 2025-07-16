Porsche's racing through the night, denim jackets and a yellow bike - everything Ben Healy and EF do at the Tour de France hits differently

A closer look at the Irishman's freshly painted yellow Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo, delivered in a Porsche

Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo in the wild, ready to ride
Yellow and magenta - it doesn't get better than that colour combo
After a magnificent solo breakaway to win in Vire Normandie on stage 6 of the Tour de France, Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost continued his fine run of form to finish third on stage 10 and snatch away the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar. As only the fourth Irish cyclist in history to don the coveted maillot jaune (or yellow jersey), it was only fitting that the American team honoured Healy's achievement with a bike to match.

Healy's Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo was transported in a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet from the company's European office in the Netherlands to the South of France, ensuring it arrived in time for assembly and for him to defend the jersey in Toulouse.

