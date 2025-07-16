Porsche's racing through the night, denim jackets and a yellow bike - everything Ben Healy and EF do at the Tour de France hits differently

After a magnificent solo breakaway to win in Vire Normandie on stage 6 of the Tour de France, Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost continued his fine run of form to finish third on stage 10 and snatch away the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar. As only the fourth Irish cyclist in history to don the coveted maillot jaune (or yellow jersey), it was only fitting that the American team honoured Healy's achievement with a bike to match.

Healy's Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo was transported in a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet from the company's European office in the Netherlands to the South of France, ensuring it arrived in time for assembly and for him to defend the jersey in Toulouse.

Healy's freshly-painted Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo was delivered in a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet (Image credit: Supplied)

Healy's Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo has been painted in a special maillot jaune hue to celebrate his position at the top of the general classification – and it looks superb, beautifully accentuated by his magenta-coloured bidons. The Cannondale and Lab71 wordmark logos are finished in black and pop vividly against the frame's paintwork.

A happy Healy receives his custom-painted yellow Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo (Image credit: EF Education–EasyPost)

While EF Education-EasyPost has been riding Hi-Mod SuperSix Evo frames with Lab71 stickers, we can confirm that this is a genuine CANN-S6SL frame, which makes it even more special. To complement this hallowed colour, component partner Vision also created some special decals for the Metron 60 RS wheels, while Wahoo jumped on the bandwagon and decked out the Elemnt Bolt 3 cycling computer in a special yellow sticker kit, too. Even his Tour tracker has been given the yellow treatment.

"I'm just super happy that I've got it. It was a quick turnaround from Cannondale. It is special — full yellow. What more could I want? It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to wear the yellow jersey, so you have got to go all out if you can,” said Healy.

Co-designed with MomoDesign, the one-piece carbon SystemBar R-One cockpit looks the business – here complete with Vision nomenclature (Image credit: EF Education–EasyPost,)

Constructed from the company's super-light Series 0 carbon fibre, Ben's bike tips the scales at precisely the UCI's minimum weight limit of 6.8kg.

Other notable inclusions are the one-piece carbon SystemBar R-One cockpit, which Cannondale co-designed with MomoDesign as a Covid-19 lockdown passion project. This one is unique in that it employs a Vision branding kit in a move to please the sponsors.

The mechanics, finishing off the build in time for the start of stage 11 (Image credit: EF Education–EasyPost,)

As one of the pro peloton's arbiters of aerodynamics, Ben's shifters are turned in to allow him to achieve his trademark crouch-backed position, ensuring he stays slippery in the wind. For comfort, Healy kept his Fizik Solocush bar tape, also finished in black.

For the 2025 Tour de France, EF Education-EasyPost is utilising new Vision Metron 60 RS wheels, aerodynamic rolling stock that benefits from a contemporary 23mm internal diameter and Vision’s new PRS hub, featuring a 72-tooth Helical Clutch ratchet. The wheels are shod in 30mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tubeless tyres complete with Air-Liner inserts. We also really like the metallic-magenta Muc-Off tubeless valves.

A freshly painted Lab71 SuperSix Evo frame, ready for its new owner – Ben Healy (Image credit: EF Education–EasyPost,)

For those wanting to know Ben's gear ratios and crank length, well – we've got that covered, too. The Irishman uses 167.5mm FSA cranks, which helps raise his seat height and allows him to flatten his back more. These drive a 54-40T FSA K-Force Powerbox Team Edition crankset (which uses a Power2Max-developed power meter) and 11-34T cassette.

The FSA K-Force Powerbox Team Edition crankset uses a Power2Max-developed power meter (Image credit: EF Education–EasyPost)

Keeping the aero theme alive are a pair of Wahoo Speedplay Aero pedals complete with a dimpled profile for reduced drag.