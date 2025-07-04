Tour de France gold rush in Tech round up this week with special edition bikes from Bianchi, Look, Factor and more 'attainable' kit from Ribble

Factor OSTRO VAM Watercolour edition
(Image credit: Factor)
While the race for yellow doesn’t start until Saturday, the contest for the best looking bike and accompanying kit at this year’s Tour de France has begun in earnest. We’ve got a couple of contenders here in the name of Cofidis and its special edition Look 795 Blade RS, and IPT's Factor Ostro VAM.

It’s been close to thirty years since Marco Pantini’s Giro-Tour double, so while it’s not quite the anniversary of that historic feat, Bianchi felt it was close enough to celebrate it with a stunning limited edition Specialissima RC…and it is the Italian marque’s 140th anniversary, after all.

