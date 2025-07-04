Tour de France gold rush in Tech round up this week with special edition bikes from Bianchi, Look, Factor and more 'attainable' kit from Ribble

While the race for yellow doesn’t start until Saturday, the contest for the best looking bike and accompanying kit at this year’s Tour de France has begun in earnest. We’ve got a couple of contenders here in the name of Cofidis and its special edition Look 795 Blade RS, and IPT's Factor Ostro VAM.

It’s been close to thirty years since Marco Pantini’s Giro-Tour double, so while it’s not quite the anniversary of that historic feat, Bianchi felt it was close enough to celebrate it with a stunning limited edition Specialissima RC…and it is the Italian marque’s 140th anniversary, after all.

And finally we’ve got another update from Ribble, this time from its popular Allroad range.

Look 795 Blade RS Iconic Black Radial

An 'iconic' Look for Cofidis. (Image credit: Look)

When it comes to getting spotted in the peloton at this year’s TdF Cofidis has a distinct advantage thanks to its partnership with Look. Its Mondrian-inspired logo and colours are one the race’s most iconic combinations, in no small part to the success the French brand has had at the race over the years.

For the 2025 edition of La Grande Boucle Cofidis’ bike of choice for the 2025 edition, the 795 Blade RS, is decked out in a finish that Look calls ‘Black Radial’. We’re told the design is “a celebration of France’s natural beauty and symmetrical architecture, from the formal gardens of Versailles to the winding roads of the Alps.”. Naturally those Mondrian-esque accents are present, channeling all that history.

The paint job is said to celebrate "France's natural beauty'. (Image credit: Look)

“The Iconic Black Radial finish captures what French performance design is all about — minimalism, precision, and intent”, said Federico Musi, CEO of LOOK Cycle. “It’s more than paint. It’s the visual signature of a bike built to win.” Cédric Vasseur and his team will certainly be hop[ing that’s the case as they look to improve on last year where they failed to win a stage but did see Guill Martin finish in 13th place in GC.

A version of the bike is available to buy for us mere mortals. Dripping in Campagnolo, including its new 13-speed Super Record gruppo, it retails at a cool £13,999 / $15,400.

Factor OSTRO VAM Watercolour edition

An artistic colour scheme for IPT. (Image credit: Factor)

IPT’s pursuit of the ‘best dressed’ crown has seen the team unveil hand painted Ostro VAM bikes with a matching kit to boot.

The IPT riders will be easy to spot in France. (Image credit: Factor)

The Watercolour edition of the team’s aero bike informs the jersey, using the pink and blue colour palette alongside a broken grids and distorted patterns to celebrate the innovation that’s at the heart of the Factor brand; the graphics are said to “embody the idea of disruption and a refusal to settle for the status quo”.

IPT's le tour Factor Ostro VAM aero bikes feature hand painted framesets. (Image credit: Factor)

Both bike and jersey are also celebrating the renewed partnership between Factor and IPT.

“Factor’s commitment to world-class bike design and pushing the boundaries has been instrumental in IPT’s success over the last four years, as we saw recently with Jake Stewart’s win at the Critérium du Dauphiné,” said Kjell Carlström, Israel – Premier Tech General Manager. “We are excited to see our partnership go from strength to strength and continue working with Rob Gitelis and the Factor team to achieve our mutual goals, starting here at the Tour de France.”

Bianchi Specialissima RC Pantani Limited Edition and redesigned Infinito

A celebration of bike and rider. (Image credit: Bianchi)

While Bianchi will be present at the Tour as suppliers to the Arkéa-B&B Hotels team, the biggest news to come out of Casa Bianchi, its new HQ and production, is a raft of new products as the brand celebrates its 140th anniversary.

The headliners, for us at least, are the Specialissima RC Pantani Limited Edition and the new Infinito, Bianchi’s flagship endurance road bike. While there’s scant detail on the latter, which is due for release in spring 2026, the Pantani bike, which celebrates Il Pirata's 1998 Tour-Giro double, is available to order now.

It appears the new Infinito has some downtube storage. (Image credit: Bianchi)

Pantani’s performances in 1998 were the epitome of racing panache and his Mercatone Uno–Bianchi livery is replicated here on the limited-edition Specialissima, of which there are only 101 numbered bikes available, a nod to the number he wore at the ‘98 Giro.

The devil is in the detail. (Image credit: Bianchi)

At the time Pantain’s Bianchi Mega Pro XL Reparto Corse was seriously cutting edge, a custom frame using Dedacciai double-butted 7000-series equip[ped with Campagnolo Record. The tribute bike is equally special, weighing just over 6kg and using Campy’s top-tier groupset of this era, the new wireless Super Record that goes up to 13.

Ribble Allroad AL and AL E

The Ribble Allroad AL in action. (Image credit: Ribble)

We covered Ribble’s new gravel range, and the UK brand has now extended its Allroad range, with the addition of new bikes. The Allroad AL and the Allroad E AL aim to bring the performance and versatility of the carbon offerings but at a lower price point.

The 7005 aluminium tube shapes are inspired by their carbon and titanium counterparts, with the frame designed for year-round riding across a range of road surfaces. Tyre clearance allows for up to 35mm wide rubber, while there are a collection of mounts, including those for fenders and a rear rack.

Neat welding adds to the Allroad AL's pleasing aesthetics. (Image credit: Ribble)

Other noteworthy details include a threaded T47 bottom bracket, fully internal cabling and a choice of Shimano 105 or Tiagra groupsets; Ribble’s online custom option is also available.

The lightweight Mahle X30 system keeps the Allroad AL E looking sleek. (Image credit: Ribble)

The Allroad E AL brings the same attributes as its analogue cousin but adds a rear hub Mahle X30 motor and battery. The system weighs a claimed 1.9kg and delivers 250W and 45Nm of torque, with the option of complimenting the 237Wh battery with an additional 171Wh extender.

Prices for the Allroad AL start from £1,429 (Shimano Tiagra HRD groupset) and £1,579 (Shimano 105), and for the Allroad E AL from £2,799 (Shimano Tiagra HRD groupset) and £3,099 (Shimano 105).