New UK bikepacking route is the 'perfect introduction' to adventure cycling, designers say

Cycling UK launches Royal Chilterns Way route and new Adventure Series

Riders atop Combe Hill Chilterns Royal Chilterns Way
(Image credit: Cycling UK)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Majestic rolling hillsides, historic regal villages and bluebell-lined woodland trails sounds like quintessential deepest England to us, but think again – they can all be found within a stone's throw of London on Cycling UK's brand new multi-day adventure route, the Royal Chilterns Way.

The 280km (174km) bikepacking route traverses the Chilterns, just north-west of the capital and is made all the more accessible thanks to its three-loop design. It's not fully off-road, but is about 65% gravel or non-paved.

CUK's head of membership Hannah Foster said: “Long-distance cycle routes are one of the best ways to explore Britain. They connect cities, towns and villages and bring real benefits to local communities by supporting regional economies."

Royal Chilterns Way route designer Max Darkins added: “Growing up in the Chilterns sparked my passion for cycling and inspired a lifelong love of the area and exploring the country by bike. This lesser-known part of the south-east has so much to offer and in working closely with Cycling UK we have carefully crafted a route that would give people the chance to escape and connect with nature."

