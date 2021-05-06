news

Egan Bernal during the Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 time trial

Egan Bernal says he doesn’t have the same form as when he won the Tour de France, but wants to find his confidence

The Colombian star is favourite to win the Giro d’Italia, but has taken a different approach in his preparation

