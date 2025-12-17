Portuguese rider banned for four years over biological passport anomalies

António Carvalho Ferreira accepted the consequences, UCI says

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
António Carvalho Ferreira, in neon yellow, riding in 2021
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Portuguese rider has been banned from pro cycling for four years by the UCI after unexplained abnormalities were found in his biological passport.

António Carvalho Ferreira, 36, was provisionally suspended in November following the discovery of the abnormalities, and on Wednesday it was revealed that he had been handed a lengthy ban.

The abnormalities occurred in 2018, when he raced for W52/FC Porto, and 2023 and 2024, when he raced for ABTF Betão-Feirense, with the latter being the team he raced for this season, when it was called Feirense-Beeceler.

A UCI spokesperson said: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the Portuguese rider António Carvalho Ferreira has been sanctioned with a four-year period of ineligibility following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation for use of a prohibited substance and/or a prohibited method due to unexplained abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport in 2018, 2023 and 2024.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.