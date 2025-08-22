Former French pro cyclist banned for four years over 'unexplained abnormality' in biological passport

A former French pro cyclist has been handed a four year ban by cycling's governing body, the UCI, after an "unexplained abnormality" in his biological passport.

Franck Bonnamour, 30, has been retired since last year, after he was dismissed by his then team, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, due to being suspended for anti-doping reasons. He had been suspended from February 2024.

A popular breakaway figure at the Tour, earning the Super Combatif title in 2021, Bonnamour won one race in his decade-long career, the minor French event La Polynormande, while riding for B&B in 2022. He was previously part of Arkéa Samsic's squad, having turned pro with the team as a trainee in 2015.

"With the help of my lawyers and scientists, we’re working on my defence. I have always been an honest, upright and clean rider and therefore cannot be accused of cheating."

