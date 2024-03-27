French WorldTour pro cyclist dismissed by team for 'anti-doping violation'

French professional cyclist Franck Bonnamour has been dismissed by his team, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, after he was provisionally suspended last month due to “unexplained abnormalities” in his anti-doping record.

Last month, Bonnamour was suspended by the UCI from competition due to "unexplained abnormalities" in his biological passport. His contract has now been terminated, but he denies wrongdoing.

"On February 5, 2024, the team was informed by the UCI of the investigation and provisional suspension of Franck Bonnamour due to a violation of anti-doping rules," a spokesperson for the team said on Tuesday evening. "This suspension follows checks carried out before his arrival in the team on January 1, 2023.

"The team was forced to terminate Franck Bonnamour's employment contract early. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team advocates the practice of cycling in line with strong ethical rules."

In a short statement shared at the beginning of February, the UCI, cycling's governing body, wrote: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) informs that French rider Franck Bonnamour has been provisionally suspended in accordance with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules due to unexplained abnormalities in his Biological Passport."

All WorldTour and ProTour riders have a biological passport, an electronic record of all of their doping tests. The measure was introduced in 2008 and is run by an independent entity, the International Testing Agency (ITA), who complete blood and urine tests in and out of competition.

Decathlon-AG2R have insisted that the anti-doping case dates to before he joined the team in January 2023. The Frenchman previously rode for B&B Hotels-KTM in 2021 and 2022.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A popular breakaway figure at the Tour de France, earning him the Super Combatif title in 2021, Bonnamour has won one race in his decade-long career, the minor French event La Polynormande, while riding for B&B in 2022. He was previously part of Arkéa Samsic's squad, having turned pro with the team as a trainee in 2015.

In a statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Bonnamour insisted that he had never used "blood manipulation" or doping products.

"I have always done my job respecting the rules that the UCI imposes on me," he wrote.

"I have always complied, of course, with the numerous anti-doping controls that this sport has required of me for years. I have never used prohibited products or any blood manipulation.

"With the help of my lawyers and scientists, we’re working on my defence. I have always been an honest, upright and clean rider and therefore cannot be accused of cheating."