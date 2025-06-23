Dutch pro rider becomes first to be banned under UCI yellow card rule

'I realise my behaviour was not only wrong but also put fellow riders at risk,' says Oscar Riesebeek

Oscar Riesebeek riding for Alpecin-Deceuninck
Alpecin-Deceuninck's Oscar Riesebeek has made history as the first rider to be suspended under the UCI’s new yellow card rule.

The 32-year-old received two yellow cards at the Baloise Belgium Tour last week – one on stage two and one on stage five – both for “use of sidewalks/pavements, paths or cycle lanes that do not form part of the race course”.

