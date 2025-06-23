Dutch pro rider becomes first to be banned under UCI yellow card rule

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Oscar Riesebeek has made history as the first rider to be suspended under the UCI’s new yellow card rule.

The 32-year-old received two yellow cards at the Baloise Belgium Tour last week – one on stage two and one on stage five – both for “use of sidewalks/pavements, paths or cycle lanes that do not form part of the race course”.

According to UCI rules, which were trialled last summer and put in place permanently this season, any rider who receives two yellow cards in the same race will face a seven-day suspension.

Alpecin-Deceuninck confirmed in a statement on Monday that Riesebeek has been suspended, and that “both rider and team accept this correct and justified decision”. The rider's ban will run until 30 June, meaning he will miss his upcoming Dutch National Championships.

“I accept the consequences of my actions,” Riesebeek said in the statement. “Of course, it’s disappointing to miss the Nationals, but looking back, I realise my behaviour in the race was not only wrong but also put fellow riders at risk. And that’s something I sincerely regret and apologise for.

“The rules are clear. If they are applied consistently, I fully respect that. I’ll now take some quiet time to recover and prepare for my next goals.”

The UCI first launched its yellow card system in August last year as part of a five-month test period.

As well as a seven-day suspension, and race disqualification, for receiving two yellow cards in the same race, the governing body also threatens: a 14-day suspension for riders who collect three yellow cards within a 30-day period; and a 30-day suspension for for riders who collect six yellow cards within a one-year period.

This year, the UCI has issued 158 yellow cards, which have been shared between riders, team staff, race organisers and members of the media.

Riesebeek would have been disqualified from the Baloise Belgium Tour under the yellow card rule, had he not crashed and abandoned the race during his second yellow card offence. The Dutchman rode on the pavement inside 4km to go, and crashed alone when he collided with an Ineos Grenadiers rider on trying to rejoin the course.

Alpecin-Deceuninck confirmed Riesebeek suffered no fractures. He is next due to ride the Tour de France, which starts on 5 July.