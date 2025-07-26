Tour de France finish line invader given eight month suspended sentence

The man who rode across the finish line of stage 17 of the race was also ordered to pay €500 in damages

The finish line invader on stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The man who rode across the finish line of stage 17 of the Tour de France and was promptly taken out by a policeman has been handed an eight month suspended sentence.

On Wednesday, in the rain of Valence, a man dressed in a Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale jersey, got as far as the line before he was taken out by a member of the Compagnies Republicaines de Securite (CRS), essentially French riot police.

