'It's a shame it had to end like this' - Giro d'Italia stage 6 finale affected by protestors

Breakaway of Taco van der Hoorn and Enzo Paleni was held up by two protestors in Naples

Enzo Paleni and Taco van der Hoorn in the breakaway on stage five of the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
A small protest in the closing kilometres of stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday affected the race, forcing the breakaway to slow.

Two protestors, whose motives are unknown, held up tape in front of Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty) and Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ) inside 4km to go of stage 6 in Naples, with the former forced to break, and the latter swerving. Shortly after, the cycling duo were caught by the peloton.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

