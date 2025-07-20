'Everyone's tactics were strange' – Tempers fray on tough breakaway day at Tour de France on stage 15

Tim Wellens escaped from the break to take his first Tour stage win in Carcassonne

The breakaway on stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

There was a point in the mid-19th century when the state of the citadel of Carcassonne fell into such disrepair that the French government decided that it was time to demolish the 700-year-old fortress.

Fortunately, for those into medieval architecture, after public outcry the citadel was rebuilt and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1