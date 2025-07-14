'We have to be creative' - Visma-Lease a Bike are creating chaos at the Tour de France

In their quest to regain the yellow jersey, Jonas Vingegaard's team are throwing punches – and lots of them – at Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

The mountains are here, and bing, bang, boom, the Tour de France just got tasty. To borrow Tadej Pogačar’s comments in the latest series of Netflix's Unchained, Visma-Lease a Bike are here to “f*** things up.”

Beaten and wounded 12 months ago, the team of Jonas Vingegaard promised at the start of the race that they had devised a cunning plan to snatch yellow off Pogačar, the architects of that day on the Col du Granon in 2022 teasing that they’d been drawing more elaborate plans on a white canvas to isolate, expose and ultimately beat the world champion.

