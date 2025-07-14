What are the mysterious blue cartons Visma-Lease a Bike are drinking from at the Tour de France?

The liquid is said to be the cherry on top of recovery

Matteo Jorgenson drinking from a blue carton
(Image credit: Future)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Matteo Jorgenson grinds to a halt after his Tour de France time trial and parks up along the barriers in Caen. Exhausted and gasping with thirst, he reaches for a bottle from his soigneur, and sips at its contents. He’s then passed a blue carton, its cap already unscrewed, and, in a gulp, necks all of the liquid inside. When Jonas Vingegaard arrives shortly afterwards, the ritual is repeated again.

You might have spotted the blue cartons on the television. Visma-Lease a Bike aren’t the only ones drinking from them – EF Education-Easypost are too – while other teams' riders swig dark red liquid from plastic bottles beyond the finish line.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1