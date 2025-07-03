How do Tour de France riders adapt to the heat?

As hot weather sweeps Europe, we speak to heat training experts about how to cope in scorching temperatures

By
published

Racing the Tour de France is very hard work. It's a fact I occasionally forget sat watching the spectacle on telly, as riders effortlessly scale hills at over 20kph, shooting past idyllic green pastures under wide open skies. But at home I’m protected from one, integral thing: beating down through those azul skies is a big, hot sun.

With temperatures peaking at 40 degrees in recent Tours de France, riders have to contend not only with mountain climbs and flat-out race days, but scorching temperatures and its effects on the body, too.

