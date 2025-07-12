'Things can go haywire quickly': Jonas Vingegaard's wife says Tour de France cyclists are close to burnout - is that actually true?

Race days are down, but altitude camps are more frequent. Are cyclists lives more intense than ever before?

Jonas Vingegaard and his wife Trine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

It’s the article that the entire Tour de France can’t stop talking about: Jonas Vingegaard’s wife, Trine Hansen, says the two-time Tour winner is “burning the candle at both ends”, and complaining that “so much travel” and a near-year-round schedule is “squeezing the lemon too much.”

The inference from Hansen was clear: if her 28-year-old husband continues in this vein, he will soon reach burnout and have a physical and mental collapse owing to too much workload. Speaking to the Danish newspaper Politiken, she added: “It starts in February and it’s back and forth every other week… It’s a really tough life. Jonas doesn’t recharge when he’s on another three-week altitude training camp with the team. He really needs to be with us at home in Denmark to do that.”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1