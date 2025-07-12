'I don't know what their intention was' - war of words breaks out between Tadej Pogačar and Visma-Lease a Bike

Things are getting tense at the Tour de France after a feed zone incident

Matteo Jorgenson and Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

The gloves are not quite off, but tension is brewing: after six years of being amicable towards each other during their captivating Tour de France tussle, Visma-Lease a Bike and UAE Team Emirates-XRG have now begun to trade verbal and physical blows.

Ahead of the looming mountain tests that will determine the winner of this year’s race, Tadej Pogačar has become visibly irritated with Visma’s tactics in recent days, which seemed designed to put the Slovenian back into yellow, even though he might have preferred someone else to have it on the flatter transition days south.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1