'I could have been closer today' - Jonas Vingegaard loses more time to Tadej Pogačar on Tour de France stage seven

Visma-Lease a Bike leader trails race lead by 1:17

Jonas Vingegaard at the 2025 Tour de France
It was the GC shoot-out many expected in Mûr-de-Bretagne, and once again at the Tour de France, it fell in the favour of Tadej Pogačar, leaving Jonas Vingegaard with the feeling he “could have been closer”.

The pair, who have shared the last five Tour titles between them, locked into a sprint finish at the summit of the town’s steep kicker, only 2km in length, but leg-sapping nonetheless. The win went to Pogačar, who extended his lead over his rival by four seconds to 1:17, thanks to his winning bonus seconds.

