High-speed crash on Tour de France stage 7 sees João Almeida, Guillaume Martin and Jack Haig hit deck

Crash on run-in to finish took several riders out of contention

Guillaume Martin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

A high-speed crash on the run-in to the finish of stage seven of the Tour de France saw João Almeida and Jack Haig hit the deck, among around 10 unfortunate riders.

The incident occurred with around 6km to go, with Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Enric Mas (Movistar) caught out. Haig was immediately tended to by race medics, and it was later reported that the Australian had abandoned the race.

