Mikel Landa crashes out of Giro d'Italia on opening stage

Soudal Quick-Step rider crashed on technical descent to the finish, as did Geoffrey Bouchard of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

Mikel Landa ahead of the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Mikel Landa saw his hopes at the Giro d'Italia 2025 disappear on the opening day, as the Basque rider crashed out on the descent from the final climb of the day.

With around 5km to go, the Soudal Quick-Step rider appeared to crash off the edge of the road, and was seen on television being attended to by medics, and later being put on a stretcher. Also involved in the crash were Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but he was able to remount and continue the race. As Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) was celebrating victory, Landa was on his way to hospital.

