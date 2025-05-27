Josh Tarling crashes out of Giro d'Italia on wet stage 16
Ineos Grenadiers rider slides out on roundabout, abandons race
Josh Tarling was forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia early in stage 16 after crashing heavily in the rain on Tuesday.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider had made the day's breakaway, which was established in the first 20km of the stage. Pouring rain created treacherous conditions, and on a roundabout, the 21-year-old slid out, hitting a barrier on the side of the road in the process.
Soon after, it was confirmed that the Welshman had abandoned the race, but nothing is known of his injuries at this stage. On TNT Sports, Adam Blythe - present in the race on a TV motorbike - said that Tarling was moving and talking.
The Ineos rider won stage two's time trial in Tirana, Albania, and came close to doubling up in Pisa last week, in the race's second and final time trial.
His team posted on X: "Josh Tarling has unfortunately had to abandon the Giro d’Italia following a crash on today’s stage. Our team doctor is with him and he is undergoing further assessment. We will provide an update on his condition as soon as possible."
More to follow...
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
