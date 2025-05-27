Josh Tarling crashes out of Giro d'Italia on wet stage 16

Ineos Grenadiers rider slides out on roundabout, abandons race

Josh Tarling
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Josh Tarling was forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia early in stage 16 after crashing heavily in the rain on Tuesday.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider had made the day's breakaway, which was established in the first 20km of the stage. Pouring rain created treacherous conditions, and on a roundabout, the 21-year-old slid out, hitting a barrier on the side of the road in the process.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

