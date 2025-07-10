'He had the idea and believed in it' - how Ben Healy and his team plotted victory on stage six of the Tour de France

EF Education-Easypost explain the work that went into Irishman's 40km solo win in Vire Normandie

Ben Healy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

When Ben Healy arrives on the start line of any race with a waxed chain, an aero skin suit and a time trial helmet, you know he means business. Unfortunately for his breakaway compatriots on stage six of the Tour de France, the Irishman brought his typical breakaway A-game on Thursday. The result? A 40km solo victory in baking Vire Normandie.

The scene outside the EF Education-EasyPost bus as Healy crossed the line was one of jubilation. Cheers erupted from inside the air-conditioned confines as team staff spilled outside to welcome the return of sports directors Tom Southam and Charly Wegelius, two of the masterminds who helped set up their rider's move.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1