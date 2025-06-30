Tour de France TV guide: Live streams, timings, how to watch cycling's biggest race
All the key information on where to watch 'La Grande Boucle', which runs from July 5-27
For many riders and fans alike, the Tour de France is the season's peak – the biggest stage where the greatest stars challenge each other over some of cycling's most legendary battlefields.
The race starts this year in Lille, northern France, before wending its way south, first to the Pyrenees and then across to the Alps, taking in celebrated climbs like Mont Ventoux and Hautacam along the way.
Below, Cycling Weekly has gathered all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Tour de France wherever you are.
Quick guide to watching the Tour de France
- UK: ITV (free), TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)
- US: NBC and Peacock (from $7.99/mon)
- Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)
- Australia: SBS (free)
- Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN
How to watch the Tour de France in the UK
In the UK, the Tour de France will be shown live and free for one final time on ITV, with an evening highlights programme also available. Head commentator Ned Boulting has said that presenting it for the final time will be "heartbreaking".
The race will also be shown live across TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels, with it being on 1, 2, 3 and 4 depending on the day and the time. Check the schedule.
The event can also be streamed online and on mobile devices on Discovery+, with a package priced at £30.99 a month. This offering also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.
How to watch the Tour de France in the USA
For US viewers, this year's coverage of the Tour de France is going to be on NBC and Peacock
Both outlets come from the same NBCUniversal stable, with NBC available on many cable packages and Peacock – which is set to show all 21 stages live – on a pay per month basis. It'll cost you $7.99, or you can go ad-free for $13.99.
How to watch the Tour de France in Canada
Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the Tour de France in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.
Can I watch the Tour de France for free?
Fans in the UK, Australia, and numerous European countries, can watch the Tour de France for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.
In the UK, as outlined above, ITV is broadcasting the Tour de France for the final time. Free streaming is available via ITVX.
In Australia, the race is being shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Streaming is available at SBS On Demand.
In France itself, the Tour de France will also be shown live via host broadcaster France Télévisions, with the action on France 2 or France 3 and online via France.TV.
Italy (RAI), Belgium (VRT & RTBF), Spain (RTVE), Germany (ARD), Switzerland (SRG), and Portugal (RTP) are a few more of the European countries enjoying free coverage via public broadcasters.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from home right now, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.
How to watch the Tour de France while abroad
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.
With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!
Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...
– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?
What to expect at the Tour de France
The Tour de France 2025 will be the 112th edition of what most bike racing fans view as the greatest bike race in the world. It will cover 3,336km over the course of three weeks and 21 stages – with two rest days along the way.
The race begins on Saturday July 5 with a road stage based on Lille in northern France that looks likely to gift the first yellow leader's jersey of the race to one of the fast-finishing sprinters.
They could end up holding it all the way to stage five, which pits the GC favourites against each other in the time trial – a race against the clock in which there's no hiding for the weaker riders.
The race eases gently into the mountains on stage 10 before ramping up the challenge – literally – three days later with a stage to Hautacam. There's little let-up over the next week or so as the race moves from the Pyrenees to the Alps, culminating in a final mountain showdown at La Plagne on stage 19.
The race is rounded off with a lumpy day in the Jura and then a return to the traditional Paris finish on the Champs-Elysées, after last year's diversion to Nice to accommodate the Olympics.
2025 Tour de France stage start and finish times
Stage
Day
Start
Finish
Distance
Terrain
Estimated stage times (BST)
1
Sat July 5
Lille
Lille
184.9km
Hilly
11:10-16:46
2
Sun July 6
Lauwin Planque
Boulogne-sur-Mer
209.1km
Hilly
11:15-16:34
3
Mon July 7
Valenciennes
Dunkerque
178.3km
Hilly
12:10-16:28
4
Tues July 8
Amiens-Metropole
Rouen
174.2km
Hilly
12:15-16:32
5
Wed July 9
Caen
Caen
33km
Time Trial
12:10-16:42
6
Thurs July 10
Bayeux
Vire Normandie
201.5km
Hilly
11:35-16:14
7
Fri July 11
Saint-Malo
Mûr-de-Bretagne
197km
Hilly
11:10-15:39
8
Sat July 12
St-Méen-le-Grand
Laval
171.4km
Flat
12:10-16:04
9
Sun July 13
Chinon
Châteauroux
174km
Flat
12:10-16:07
10
Mon July 14
Ennezat
Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy
165.3km
Mountains
12:10-16:25
11
Wed July 16
Toulouse
Toulouse
156.8km
Flat
12:15-16:05
12
Thurs July 17
Auch
Hautacam
180.6km
Mountains
12:10-16:44
13
Fri July 18
Loudenvielle
Peyragudes
10.9km
Time Trial
12:10:16:31
14
Sat July 19
Pau
Luchon-Superbagnères
182.6km
Mountains
11:00-16:07
15
Sun July 20
Muret
Carcassonne
169.3km
Hilly
12:20-16:08
16
Tues July 22
Montpellier
Mont Ventoux
171.5km
Mountains
11:10-15:44
17
Wed July 23
Bollène
Valence
160.4km
Flat
12:35-16:10
18
Thurs July 24
Vif
Col de la Loz
171.5km
Mountains
11:10-16:12
19
Fri July 25
Albertville
La Plagne
129.9km
Mountains
12:30-16:18
20
Sat July 26
Nantua
Pontarlier
184.2km
Hilly
11:05-16:12
21
Sun July 27
Mantes-la-Ville
Paris
132.3km
Flat
16:10-18:26
