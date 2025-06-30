Tour de France TV guide: Live streams, timings, how to watch cycling's biggest race

For many riders and fans alike, the Tour de France is the season's peak – the biggest stage where the greatest stars challenge each other over some of cycling's most legendary battlefields.

The race starts this year in Lille, northern France, before wending its way south, first to the Pyrenees and then across to the Alps, taking in celebrated climbs like Mont Ventoux and Hautacam along the way.

1

Sat July 5

Lille

Lille

184.9km

Hilly

11:10-16:46

2

Sun July 6

Lauwin Planque

Boulogne-sur-Mer

209.1km

Hilly

11:15-16:34

3

Mon July 7

Valenciennes

Dunkerque

178.3km

Hilly

12:10-16:28

4

Tues July 8

Amiens-Metropole

Rouen

174.2km

Hilly

12:15-16:32

5

Wed July 9

Caen

Caen

33km

Time Trial

12:10-16:42

6

Thurs July 10

Bayeux

Vire Normandie

201.5km

Hilly

11:35-16:14

7

Fri July 11

Saint-Malo

Mûr-de-Bretagne

197km

Hilly

11:10-15:39

8

Sat July 12

St-Méen-le-Grand

Laval

171.4km

Flat

12:10-16:04

9

Sun July 13

Chinon

Châteauroux

174km

Flat

12:10-16:07

10

Mon July 14

Ennezat

Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy

165.3km

Mountains

12:10-16:25

11

Wed July 16

Toulouse

Toulouse

156.8km

Flat

12:15-16:05

12

Thurs July 17

Auch

Hautacam

180.6km

Mountains

12:10-16:44

13

Fri July 18

Loudenvielle

Peyragudes

10.9km

Time Trial

12:10:16:31

14

Sat July 19

Pau

Luchon-Superbagnères

182.6km

Mountains

11:00-16:07

15

Sun July 20

Muret

Carcassonne

169.3km

Hilly

12:20-16:08

16

Tues July 22

Montpellier

Mont Ventoux

171.5km

Mountains

11:10-15:44

17

Wed July 23

Bollène

Valence

160.4km

Flat

12:35-16:10

18

Thurs July 24

Vif

Col de la Loz

171.5km

Mountains

11:10-16:12

19

Fri July 25

Albertville

La Plagne

129.9km

Mountains

12:30-16:18

20

Sat July 26

Nantua

Pontarlier

184.2km

Hilly

11:05-16:12

21

Sun July 27

Mantes-la-Ville

Paris

132.3km

Flat

16:10-18:26

