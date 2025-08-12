'The more chaotic a race became, the more brutally I broke down mentally' – pro cyclist retires at 21 over safety concerns after recent deaths

German rider Louis Kitzki has retired aged 21 over safety concerns after being present for two deaths in professional bike races.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck Development rider, a former Zwift Academy winner, said in a post on Instagram that the effects of being at the races where Samuele Privitera, at the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta in July, and André Drege, at the 2024 Tour of Austria, died, meant he was unable to continue in the pro peloton.

"Probably not the kind of career end I had imagined," Kitzki wrote.

"After participating in my last race, the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta, and the associated death of Samuele Privitera, I decided to end my career as a professional cyclist.

"After last year's Tour of Austria, where another rider died, I already had serious doubts about racing and was on the verge of quitting. Nevertheless, I continued and largely suppressed what had happened. Unfortunately, after the Tour of Austria, I never became the racer I once was again."

Drege, a Coop-Repsol rider, died after a crash on a descent of the Großglockner at last year's Tour of Austria. At development race the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta in July, Privitera, a rider for Hagens Berman Jayco, died after crashing on a descent. Last year, at the World Championships, Swiss 18-year-old Muriel Furrer died following a crash in the junior women’s road race at the event in Zürich, Switzerland. Her compatriot Gino Mäder died after a crash at the Tour de Suisse in 2023.

"I became increasingly concerned about my safety and felt increasingly uncomfortable in races, which in the medium term meant that I was never able to reproduce in races what I had worked so hard to achieve in training," Kitzki continued in his post. "Towards the end, races were unfortunately just an annoying side effect that you had to accept if you wanted to earn money from cycling. I had completely lost the fun of racing, and the more chaotic a race became, the more brutally I broke down mentally.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Unfortunately, without the mind, the body only functions poorly. What happened in the Aosta Valley was ultimately just confirmation of my decision, and I can see how well I've been doing since I quit. I regret that I was unable to live up to some expectations as a professional cyclist and that my collaboration with Alpecin is now coming to an end. Nevertheless, I am certain that it was the right decision to stop."

"Nonetheless, I am very grateful for the opportunity I was given by my team Alpecin-Deceuninck and Zwift," Zitzki ended. "I was able to learn from the best cyclists in the world and got to know many nice people on the team. In addition, I was able to significantly improve my physical condition thanks to my trainer Philipp Walsleben, even though I was never really able to show it in the races. I felt that this team is very aware of its responsibility towards young athletes and I never felt pressured in any way. I always enjoyed the training and the improvement process very much and hopefully I will find the time to cycle again occasionally in the future.

"Thanks to all my teammates, the entire staff, Philipp, Sander, Bart, Jens, Luuc, and Ahto! I wish you all the best and stay safe!"

Alpecin-Deceuninck have not released a statement.