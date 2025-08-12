'The more chaotic a race became, the more brutally I broke down mentally' – pro cyclist retires at 21 over safety concerns after recent deaths

German rider Louis Kitzki has retired aged 21 over safety concerns after being present for two deaths in professional bike races.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck Development rider, a former Zwift Academy winner, said in a post on Instagram that the effects of being at the races where Samuele Privitera, at the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta in July, and André Drege, at the 2024 Tour of Austria, died, meant he was unable to continue in the pro peloton.

Drege, a Coop-Repsol rider, died after a crash on a descent of the Großglockner at last year's Tour of Austria. At development race the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta in July, Privitera, a rider for Hagens Berman Jayco, died after crashing on a descent. Last year, at the World Championships, Swiss 18-year-old Muriel Furrer died following a crash in the junior women’s road race at the event in Zürich, Switzerland. Her compatriot Gino Mäder died after a crash at the Tour de Suisse in 2023.

