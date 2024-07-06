André Drege dies aged 25 after crash at Tour of Austria

UCI, event organisers and wider cycling world pay tribute as young rider dies of injuries sustained in crash

André Drege headshot for Team Coop-Repsol
(Image credit: Team Coop-Repsol)
By
published

André Drege, a professional cyclist racing for Norwegian team Coop-Repsol, has died at the age of 25 following a fatal crash at the Tour of Austria.

Race organisers announced his death on stage four of the race, on Saturday 6 July.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Flo Clifford
Latest