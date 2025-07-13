João Almeida abandons Tour de France, leaving Tadej Pogačar without key lieutenant

João Almeida was forced to abandon the Tour de France on Sunday after succumbing to injuries sustained in the high-speed crash on stage seven.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider remounted and rode stage eight, but with a fractured rib from Friday, and then abandoned on Sunday's stage nine with around 80km to go.

His team posted on social media: "Despite trying his best to battle on from his stage 7 injuries, João Almeida has been forced to abandon the Tour. The Portuguese climber bravely tried to continue the race to support his teammates, but his Tour journey comes to an end on stage 9. João will now refocus for goals later in the season. Heal up soon, Jõao!"

It means that Tadej Pogačar is now without one of his key domestiques; Almeida had been in the form of his life in 2025, with overall victories at Itzulia Basque Country, the Tour de Romandie and the Tour de Suisse.

On Friday, statement from the team doctor, Adrian Rotunno, said: "After clinical examination, we immediately took him for relevant radiological investigations. It’s confirmed he has an uncomplicated left-sided rib fracture, as well as some profound abrasions to his body. Fortunately no concussion.

"We will be monitoring him carefully going forward. The next few days will be difficult for him, but at this point, he should be able to start tomorrow’s stage."

The crash occurred on a descent with around 6km to go of the finishing circuit in Mûr-de-Bretagne, with around 10 riders hitting the deck

Two other riders were forced to abandon after the crash: Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious), who reportedly had concussion, and Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla), who had wrist pain.

On Friday, Almeida's sports director, Matxin Fernández, said the crash was "really disappointing".

"[He’s been] working a lot – altitude training camp, days outside of the house, sacrifice, nutrition, all made perfect. Then with 6km to the final, it’s the situation."

It means Pogačar now has six riders left to support him, with 11 stages still to come: Adam Yates, Tim Wellens, Marc Soler, Nils Politt, Jhonatan Narvaéz, and Pavel Sivakov.