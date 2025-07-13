João Almeida abandons Tour de France, leaving Tadej Pogačar without key lieutenant

The Portuguese rider was caught up in the crash on stage seven which saw Jack Haig and Eddie Dunbar also out of race

João Almeida on stage nine of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

João Almeida was forced to abandon the Tour de France on Sunday after succumbing to injuries sustained in the high-speed crash on stage seven.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider remounted and rode stage eight, but with a fractured rib from Friday, and then abandoned on Sunday's stage nine with around 80km to go.

