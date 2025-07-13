Liane Lippert claims Giro d’Italia final stage victory as Elisa Longo Borghini takes well-fought general classification

The UAE Team ADQ rider retains her title as Giro d'Italia victor

Elisa Longo Borghini celebrates retaining her Giro d&#039;Italia title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alex Lancaster-Lennox's avatar
By
published

Liane Lippert rode to a final stage win at this year’s Giro d’Italia Women after a thrilling day which saw Elisa Longo Borghini claim a well-fought general classification.

The Movistar rider held out against former four-time victor Anna van der Breggen to take the stage.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1