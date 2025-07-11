'Six is my lucky number': Liane Lippert sees double after sprinting to Giro d'Italia Women stage six victory (again)

Marlen Reusser retains pink on a relentless day in the Italian sun

Liane Lippert wins Giro d&#039;italia women stage six 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Liane Lippert took her first victory since winning stage six in last year's Giro d'Italia Women after outsprinting breakaway rival Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck on the same stage in this week's Giro d'Italia Women at Terre Roveresche (Orciano di Pesaro).

The Movistar rider had attacked from a small breakaway group in the final 10 kilometres of what was a relentlessly lumpy 145km outing which passed through San Marino along the way.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1