'Six is my lucky number': Liane Lippert sees double after sprinting to Giro d'Italia Women stage six victory (again)

Liane Lippert took her first victory since winning stage six in last year's Giro d'Italia Women after outsprinting breakaway rival Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck on the same stage in this week's Giro d'Italia Women at Terre Roveresche (Orciano di Pesaro).

The Movistar rider had attacked from a small breakaway group in the final 10 kilometres of what was a relentlessly lumpy 145km outing which passed through San Marino along the way.

"I'm super happy, I had a super good day today," Lippert said afterwards, "and yeah, the team was on fire."

Asked whether six was her favourite number now she'd won the stage twice, she replied: "Before it was always number two because I won in the Tour de France stage two, but in the Giro six is my lucky number. It was similar to last year and I had the feeling that today would be my day, and I went for it."

After not feeling great to start with, the race had been a process of slowly feeling better each day, she said.

"I came to this Giro actually not feeling super good, but I've felt better day by day and also thanks to my team because they mentally built me up again. I was on a bit of a low after the second stage but now I'm feeling super myself again.

"The people around you make a big difference to how you ride on the bike actually.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It was always the priority to be for the maglia rosa," she added, "that's why I'm really happy the team gave me the chance to also go for myself."

Lippert's team-mate Marlen Reusser retain her maglia rosa after finishing in a group of chasing favourites, with Elisa Longo Borghini still second at 16sec and Anna van der Breggen some way back in third at 1:53.

The work that Rooijakkers did in the breakaway paid off in GC terms too, with the Dutch rider climbing four places into fourth at 2:02.

More to follow...