Marlen Reusser wins Giro d’Italia opening time trial and takes the maglia rosa

The Movistar rider dominates the 14.2km race in Bergamo, putting 12 seconds into her nearest rival

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) during the stage one time trial at the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia Women
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
By
published

Swiss champion, Marlen Reusser won the opening time trial stage of the 2025 Giro d’Italia Women, taking the race leader’s maglia rosa by 12 seconds ahead of her rivals.

The Movistar rider’s effort was perfectly paced, setting the fastest time at the intermediate check on the 14.2km course, and holding her advantage to the finish in the centre of Bergamo, but an average speed of 49.06kph.

