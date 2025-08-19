Richard Carapaz to miss Vuelta a España after 'stop-start recovery' from illness which kept him out of Tour de France

Ecuadorian to focus on Il Lombardia and the World Championships in Rwanda

Richard Carapaz in a white jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Richard Carapaz is to miss the Vuelta a España due to a "stop-start recovery" from the illness which prevented him from riding the Tour de France, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Ecuadorian will instead focus on Il Lombardia and the World Championships in Rwanda, EF Education-EasyPost revealed in a statement.

"After the illness I had, I had to stop several times as I couldn’t train for more than two or three days at a time,” Carapaz said. “Now in Ecuador, I’m trying to get back to normal with training and continue moving forward with what we had planned. I’m almost fully recovered now."

"Now, the next goals we’ve set are the Italian classics, especially Il Lombardia, and also the World Championships in Rwanda," Carapaz said. "It’s a very special World Championship for me, where I have a big opportunity, and I want to prepare for it the best way possible. That’s why I came to Ecuador: to do some altitude training, regain motivation, and focus 100 percent. Certain factors play in our favour, and we want to make the most of them."

