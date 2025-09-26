UCI Road World Championships 2025 women's elite road race start list
Defending champion Lotte Kopecky absent, while Demi Vollering and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot lead list of favourites
After a week's racing in Rwanda, the UCI Road World Championships head into their final weekend with the two blue ribbon events: the women's and men's elite road races.
The women's race comes first, scheduled for this Saturday 27 September, and will see 104 riders from 44 nations competing around the streets of Kigali.
The route for the race comprises 11 laps of a local circuit, with a jagged, sawtooth profile, looping over the Côte de Kigali Golf (0.8km at 8.3%) and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%). The riders will tackle 3,350m of elevation in total, the most of any women's road race at the Worlds in the professional era.
The winner of the last two editions, Belgium's Lotte Kopecky, will not defend her title in Rwanda. "She's not convinced she's 100% ready. It's largely a mental issue," national coach Ludwig Willems told WielerFlits earlier this month.
Last week, Kopecky suffered vertebral fractures in her back, meaning she will also miss October's UCI Track World Championships.
In the absence of the defending champion, there is guaranteed be a change in hands of the rainbow jersey in Kigali, with a number of contenders plotting their bids.
Due to the challenging course, eyes will be on the peloton's best climbers, namely Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France), Vuelta Femenina winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands), and last year's Tour winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland).
Great Britain decided not to field a team in the event. The squad selectors instead chose to prioritise the under-23 women's race, which was won by France's Célia Gery on Thursday.
The full start list, including each rider's bib number and country, is listed below.
For more information about the course, head over to our route guide.
Want to follow the race live? Find out your streaming options through our how-to-watch page.
Women's elite road race start list
Bib number
Rider
Country
1
Marieke Meert
Belgium
3
Julie Van de Velde
Belgium
4
Margot Vanpachtenbeke
Belgium
5
Femke de Vries
Netherlands
6
Yara Kastelijn
Netherlands
7
Riejanne Markus
Netherlands
8
Pauliena Rooijakkers
Netherlands
9
Shirin van Anrooij
Netherlands
10
Anna van der Breggen
Netherlands
11
Demi Vollering
Netherlands
12
Francesca Barale
Italy
13
Eleonora Gasparrini
Italy
14
Elisa Longo Borghini
Italy
15
Barbara Malcotti
Italy
16
Soraya Paladin
Italy
17
Silvia Persico
Italy
18
Monica Trinca Colonel
Italy
19
Ginia Caluori
Switzerland
20
Elise Chabbey
Switzerland
21
Jasmin Liechti
Switzerland
22
Marlen Reusser
Switzerland
23
Noemi Rüegg
Switzerland
24
Léa Curinier
France
25
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
France
26
Cédrine Kerbaol
France
27
Juliette Labous
France
28
Marie Le Net
France
29
Évita Muzic
France
30
Maeva Squiban
France
31
Marta Lach
Poland
32
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney
Poland
33
Karolina Perekitko
Poland
34
Mireia Benito
Spain
35
Mavi García
Spain
36
Alicia González Blanco
Spain
37
Sara Martín
Spain
38
Usoa Ostolaza
Spain
39
Ana Santesteban
Spain
40
Chloé Dygert
United States
41
Ruth Edwards
United States
42
Niamh Fisher-Black
New Zealand
43
Ella Wyllie
New Zealand
44
Franziska Koch
Germany
45
Liane Lippert
Germany
46
Antonia Niedermaier
Germany
47
Katrine Aalerud
Norway
48
Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset
Norway
49
Brodie Chapman
Australia
50
Lauretta Hanson
Australia
51
Alexandra Manly
Australia
52
Ruby Roseman-Gannon
Australia
53
Amanda Spratt
Australia
54
Olivia Baril
Canada
55
Emilie Fortin
Canada
56
Alison Jackson
Canada
57
Laury Milette
Canada
58
Magdeleine Vallieres
Canada
59
Carina Schrempf
Austria
60
Lucie de Marigny - Lagesse
Mauritius
61
Aurelie Halbwachs
Mauritius
62
Kim Le Court Pienaar
Mauritius
63
Urška Žigart
Slovenia
64
Paula Patiño
Colombia
65
Diana Peñuela
Colombia
66
Minke Solbjørk Anderson
Denmark
68
S’annara Grove
South Africa
69
Maude Le Roux
South Africa
70
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio
South Africa
71
Caroline Andersson
Sweden
72
Blanka Vas
Hungary
73
Diane Ingabire
Rwanda
74
Violette Irakoze Neza
Rwanda
75
Xaveline Nirere
Rwanda
76
Valentine Nzayisenga
Rwanda
77
Yuliia Biriukova
Ukraine
78
Olha Kulynych
Ukraine
79
Yanina Kuskova
Uzbekistan
80
Wing Yee Leung
Hong Kong
81
Varvara Fasoi
Greece
82
Teniel Campbell
Trinidad and Tobago
83
Lilibeth Chacon Garcia
Venezuela
84
Luyao Zeng
China
85
Hao Zhang
China
86
Brhan Abrha
Ethiopia
87
Haftu Reda
Ethiopia
88
Serkalem Watango
Ethiopia
89
Yulduz Hashimi
Afghanistan
90
Jasmin Soto Lopez
Guatemala
91
Akpeiil Ossim
Kazakhstan
92
Faina Potapova
Kazakhstan
93
Namukasa Trinitah
Uganda
94
Hermionne Ahouissou
Benin
95
Rainatou Kpovihouede
Benin
96
Romina Hinojosa Cruz
Mexico
97
Nancy Akinyi
Kenya
98
Monica Kiplagat
Kenya
99
Kendra Tabu
Kenya
100
Jamila Abdullah
Tanzania
101
Anta Ndiaye
Senegal
102
Dodo Humberto Ié
Guinea-Bissau
103
Lobopo Kono
Botswana
104
Natalia Frolova
AIN
105
Mamadama Bangoura
Guinea
106
Najma Najma
Comoros
