UCI Road World Championships 2025 women's elite road race start list

After a week's racing in Rwanda, the UCI Road World Championships head into their final weekend with the two blue ribbon events: the women's and men's elite road races.

The women's race comes first, scheduled for this Saturday 27 September, and will see 104 riders from 44 nations competing around the streets of Kigali.

The route for the race comprises 11 laps of a local circuit, with a jagged, sawtooth profile, looping over the Côte de Kigali Golf (0.8km at 8.3%) and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%). The riders will tackle 3,350m of elevation in total, the most of any women's road race at the Worlds in the professional era.

The winner of the last two editions, Belgium's Lotte Kopecky, will not defend her title in Rwanda. "She's not convinced she's 100% ready. It's largely a mental issue," national coach Ludwig Willems told WielerFlits earlier this month.

Last week, Kopecky suffered vertebral fractures in her back, meaning she will also miss October's UCI Track World Championships.

In the absence of the defending champion, there is guaranteed be a change in hands of the rainbow jersey in Kigali, with a number of contenders plotting their bids.

Due to the challenging course, eyes will be on the peloton's best climbers, namely Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France), Vuelta Femenina winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands), and last year's Tour winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland).

Great Britain decided not to field a team in the event. The squad selectors instead chose to prioritise the under-23 women's race, which was won by France's Célia Gery on Thursday.

The full start list, including each rider's bib number and country, is listed below.

