UCI Road World Championships 2025 women's elite road race start list

Defending champion Lotte Kopecky absent, while Demi Vollering and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot lead list of favourites

Elisa Longo Borghini of Team Italy, Demi Vollering of Team Netherlands, Lotte Kopecky of Team Belgium compete in the breakaway during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024, Women&#039;s Elite Road Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After a week's racing in Rwanda, the UCI Road World Championships head into their final weekend with the two blue ribbon events: the women's and men's elite road races.

The women's race comes first, scheduled for this Saturday 27 September, and will see 104 riders from 44 nations competing around the streets of Kigali.

The route for the race comprises 11 laps of a local circuit, with a jagged, sawtooth profile, looping over the Côte de Kigali Golf (0.8km at 8.3%) and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%). The riders will tackle 3,350m of elevation in total, the most of any women's road race at the Worlds in the professional era.

Great Britain decided not to field a team in the event. The squad selectors instead chose to prioritise the under-23 women's race, which was won by France's Célia Gery on Thursday.

Women's elite road race start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Bib number

Rider

Country

1

Marieke Meert

Belgium

3

Julie Van de Velde

Belgium

4

Margot Vanpachtenbeke

Belgium

5

Femke de Vries

Netherlands

6

Yara Kastelijn

Netherlands

7

Riejanne Markus

Netherlands

8

Pauliena Rooijakkers

Netherlands

9

Shirin van Anrooij

Netherlands

10

Anna van der Breggen

Netherlands

11

Demi Vollering

Netherlands

12

Francesca Barale

Italy

13

Eleonora Gasparrini

Italy

14

Elisa Longo Borghini

Italy

15

Barbara Malcotti

Italy

16

Soraya Paladin

Italy

17

Silvia Persico

Italy

18

Monica Trinca Colonel

Italy

19

Ginia Caluori

Switzerland

20

Elise Chabbey

Switzerland

21

Jasmin Liechti

Switzerland

22

Marlen Reusser

Switzerland

23

Noemi Rüegg

Switzerland

24

Léa Curinier

France

25

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

France

26

Cédrine Kerbaol

France

27

Juliette Labous

France

28

Marie Le Net

France

29

Évita Muzic

France

30

Maeva Squiban

France

31

Marta Lach

Poland

32

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney

Poland

33

Karolina Perekitko

Poland

34

Mireia Benito

Spain

35

Mavi García

Spain

36

Alicia González Blanco

Spain

37

Sara Martín

Spain

38

Usoa Ostolaza

Spain

39

Ana Santesteban

Spain

40

Chloé Dygert

United States

41

Ruth Edwards

United States

42

Niamh Fisher-Black

New Zealand

43

Ella Wyllie

New Zealand

44

Franziska Koch

Germany

45

Liane Lippert

Germany

46

Antonia Niedermaier

Germany

47

Katrine Aalerud

Norway

48

Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset

Norway

49

Brodie Chapman

Australia

50

Lauretta Hanson

Australia

51

Alexandra Manly

Australia

52

Ruby Roseman-Gannon

Australia

53

Amanda Spratt

Australia

54

Olivia Baril

Canada

55

Emilie Fortin

Canada

56

Alison Jackson

Canada

57

Laury Milette

Canada

58

Magdeleine Vallieres

Canada

59

Carina Schrempf

Austria

60

Lucie de Marigny - Lagesse

Mauritius

61

Aurelie Halbwachs

Mauritius

62

Kim Le Court Pienaar

Mauritius

63

Urška Žigart

Slovenia

64

Paula Patiño

Colombia

65

Diana Peñuela

Colombia

66

Minke Solbjørk Anderson

Denmark

68

S’annara Grove

South Africa

69

Maude Le Roux

South Africa

70

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

South Africa

71

Caroline Andersson

Sweden

72

Blanka Vas

Hungary

73

Diane Ingabire

Rwanda

74

Violette Irakoze Neza

Rwanda

75

Xaveline Nirere

Rwanda

76

Valentine Nzayisenga

Rwanda

77

Yuliia Biriukova

Ukraine

78

Olha Kulynych

Ukraine

79

Yanina Kuskova

Uzbekistan

80

Wing Yee Leung

Hong Kong

81

Varvara Fasoi

Greece

82

Teniel Campbell

Trinidad and Tobago

83

Lilibeth Chacon Garcia

Venezuela

84

Luyao Zeng

China

85

Hao Zhang

China

86

Brhan Abrha

Ethiopia

87

Haftu Reda

Ethiopia

88

Serkalem Watango

Ethiopia

89

Yulduz Hashimi

Afghanistan

90

Jasmin Soto Lopez

Guatemala

91

Akpeiil Ossim

Kazakhstan

92

Faina Potapova

Kazakhstan

93

Namukasa Trinitah

Uganda

94

Hermionne Ahouissou

Benin

95

Rainatou Kpovihouede

Benin

96

Romina Hinojosa Cruz

Mexico

97

Nancy Akinyi

Kenya

98

Monica Kiplagat

Kenya

99

Kendra Tabu

Kenya

100

Jamila Abdullah

Tanzania

101

Anta Ndiaye

Senegal

102

Dodo Humberto Ié

Guinea-Bissau

103

Lobopo Kono

Botswana

104

Natalia Frolova

AIN

105

Mamadama Bangoura

Guinea

106

Najma Najma

Comoros

